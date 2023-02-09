Dalton: Public hearing set for CBRSD budget

The Central Berkshire Regional School District will hold a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Wahconah Regional High School.
A copy of the proposed budget will be available for review at the Superintendent’s Office, 254 Hinsdale Road, or online at cbrsd.org.
Residents of the Central Berkshire Regional School District, which includes the towns of Becket, Cummington, Dalton, Hinsdale, Peru, Washington, and Windsor, are invited to attend the hearing.