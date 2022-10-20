Berkshire County: League of Women Voters announces virtual meeting agenda

The League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire County will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. The meeting includes a review of the Nov. 8 state election ballot questions and a guest speaker addressing teaching Democracy in the classroom.
Joshua David Hall, Lee High School history department chairman, will present "The Art of Teaching Democracy: A Teaching Strategy – The Case Method Approach." Hall attended the Case Method Institute for Education and Democracy this past August as the Central Berkshire County representative.
Email berkshirelwv@gmail.com to register for the meeting.