Berkshire County: League of Women Voters announces virtual meeting agenda

The League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire County will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. The meeting includes a review of the Nov. 8 state election ballot questions and a guest speaker addressing teaching Democracy in the classroom.

Joshua David Hall, Lee High School history department chairman, will present "The Art of Teaching Democracy: A Teaching Strategy – The Case Method Approach." Hall attended the Case Method Institute for Education and Democracy this past August as the Central Berkshire County representative.

Email berkshirelwv@gmail.com to register for the meeting.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

