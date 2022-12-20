<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Dalton: School Committee announces vacancy

The Central Berkshire Regional School Committee is seeking a representative from the town of Dalton.

In accordance with the District Committee’s agreement, “Vacancies which occur on the committee shall be filled by the remaining members of the committee and the appointee filling such vacancy shall serve the unexpired portion of the term.”

Any Dalton resident and registered voter may apply for the appointment to fill this term, which expires in November 2026.

Those interested should send a letter of application and proof of voter registration to be filed with the District Secretary, Leslie Blake-Davis, Central Berkshire Regional School District, P.O. Box 299, Dalton, MA 01227, or deliver the letter and proof of voter registration to the school department's office at 254 Hinsdale Road.

