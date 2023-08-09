North Adams: Jazz performances to benefit music academy

Berkshires' Academy for Advanced Musical Studies faculty will be performing two concerts for the public during its Jazz Band Day Camp week.
Pianist Charles Blenzig and trumpeter/flugelhornist Richard Boulger will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Studio 9 at the Porches Inn, 231 River St.
Tickets cost $20 at the door to benefit BAAMS. Information: studio9porches.com.
BAAMS faculty will perform a second fundraiser from 6:30 to 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Mingo's Sports Bar & Grill on Roberts Drive. Admission is free.
In addition to Blenzig and Boulger, performers include Ada Rovatti, Tony Lewis, Alex Blake, and Spaceman Patterson.
To learn more about BAAMS, visit berkshiresacademyams.org.