British actor Gerald Charles Dickens, the great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens, will present a one-man theatrical performance of his ancestor’s classic work, "A Christmas Carol" on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
An elegant tea will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by his performance at 7 p.m.
Using his own adaptation of the classic Christmas tale, Dickens will play 26 characters using his vocal and physical talents to bring each scene to life.
Tickets are $65. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 413-637-3206. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable. Masks are required.