Great Barrington: Local youth's image wins Mass Audubon photo contest

Charlie Jaferian of Great Barrington been named a winner in Mass Audubon’s 2022 "Picture This: Your Great Outdoors" photography contest. Jaferian took top honors in the contest’s People in Nature category, under-18 division, for his image of a line of cross-country skiers in his Berkshire town.
The statewide conservation organization’s annual photo competition attracted more than 7,000 submissions from hundreds of photographers of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.
Contest categories included People in Nature, Birds, Mammals, Other Animals, Landscapes, and Plants and Fungi. Participants entered in their appropriate age groups: 18-and-older or under-18.
All images must have been shot in Massachusetts or at Mass Audubon’s Wildwood Camp in Rindge, N.H., but may have been taken any time prior to or during the 2022 contest period.
Chatham resident Kimberly Robbins’ image of a Great Egret balancing on one foot with wings spread was named the grand prize winner.
As a category winner, Jaferian receives a $100 gift card, redeemable at a Mass Audubon shop or wildlife sanctuary.
To see all winning photos and honorable mentions, visit massaudubon.org/picturethis.