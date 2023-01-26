<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Local youth's image wins Mass Audubon photo contest

Charlie Jaferian winning photo

Great Barrington resident Charlie Jaferian's photo of a line of cross-country skiers took top honors in Mass Audubon's 2022 photo contest in the People in Nature category, under-18 division.

 Photo by Charlie Jaferian provided by Mass Audubon

Charlie Jaferian of Great Barrington been named a winner in Mass Audubon’s 2022 "Picture This: Your Great Outdoors" photography contest. Jaferian took top honors in the contest’s People in Nature category, under-18 division, for his image of a line of cross-country skiers in his Berkshire town.

The statewide conservation organization’s annual photo competition attracted more than 7,000 submissions from hundreds of photographers of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

Contest categories included People in Nature, Birds, Mammals, Other Animals, Landscapes, and Plants and Fungi. Participants entered in their appropriate age groups: 18-and-older or under-18.

All images must have been shot in Massachusetts or at Mass Audubon’s Wildwood Camp in Rindge, N.H., but may have been taken any time prior to or during the 2022 contest period.

Chatham resident Kimberly Robbins’ image of a Great Egret balancing on one foot with wings spread was named the grand prize winner.

As a category winner, Jaferian receives a $100 gift card, redeemable at a Mass Audubon shop or wildlife sanctuary.

To see all winning photos and honorable mentions, visit massaudubon.org/picturethis.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

