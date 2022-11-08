<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Chatham, N.Y.: High school students performing 'Macbeth'

Chatham High School will stage "Macbeth," William Shakespeare's tale of ambition, murder and madness, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, at the school, 50 Woodbridge Ave. Tickets cost $5 at the door. 

Chatham High will also perform "Macbeth" at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Tina Packer Playhouse in Lenox, Mass., as part of Shakespeare & Company’s 2022 Fall Festival of Shakespeare.

Both in-house seating and livestreaming options are available. Fall Festival tickets cost $16 for general audiences and $10 for students. For tickets and information, visit Shakespeare.org or call 413-637-3353.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

