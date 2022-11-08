Chatham, N.Y.: High school students performing 'Macbeth'

Chatham High School will stage "Macbeth," William Shakespeare's tale of ambition, murder and madness, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, at the school, 50 Woodbridge Ave. Tickets cost $5 at the door.
Chatham High will also perform "Macbeth" at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Tina Packer Playhouse in Lenox, Mass., as part of Shakespeare & Company’s 2022 Fall Festival of Shakespeare.
Both in-house seating and livestreaming options are available. Fall Festival tickets cost $16 for general audiences and $10 for students. For tickets and information, visit Shakespeare.org or call 413-637-3353.