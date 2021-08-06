STRIDE Adaptive Sports will pair combat-injured veterans and kids with disabilities together in an annual “Boot Camp” retreat for mutual growth and healing. This year’s retreat will take place Thursday through Monday, Aug. 12 to 16, at SCORE Camp, STRIDE’s adaptive summer camp.
Participation is free for the veterans and children thanks to a grant from Warfighter Sports, a division of Move United Sports.
Activities include tent camping, hiking, military education, yoga, bonfires, fishing, archery, a day at Jiminy Peak Aerial Adventure Park in Hancock, Mass., and a steak dinner.
Information: Megan Evans, program director, at 518-598-1279 or mevans@stride.org. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Patrick Hayslett, development director, at 518-598-1279 or phayslett@stride.org.