Crandell Theatre will present "Making History — Marking the 50th Anniversary of the 1971 May Day Protests as Recorded by Videofreex, Mayday 1971 Raw" at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
This virtual community event features access to a 66-minute, 21st century edit of the original video compilation from the 1971 May Day protests against the war in Vietnam and a panel discussion led by Academy Award winning filmmaker Deborah Shaffer.
Register at tinyurl.com/3rzxyw89. A link to view the film will be sent via email with registration confirmation.