Crandell Theatre will present a free screening of the 2021 documentary "Attica" at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, followed by a post-film discussion.
Panelists include Daniel L. Meyers, the attorney who litigated the “Attica Massacre” for over 25 years; his stepson Jared Reinmuth, author and co-writer of the graphic memoir, "Big Black: Stand at Attica"; Jose Pineda III, executive director of After Incarceration, a Hudson Valley-based restorative justice nonprofit project; and Laurie Scott, director of ReEntry Columbia.
"Attica," by Emmy-winning director Stanley Nelson and co-director Traci Curry, was nominated for three Critics' Choice Documentary Awards. It was also named Official Selection at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.
Attica chronicles the infamous 1971 prison rebellion, one of the bloodiest civil rights confrontations in American history, which was initiated by prisoners demanding better living conditions. The panel discussion will further elaborate on the film, the historic event, and the current state of prison reform from multiple perspectives.
Proof of full vaccination, a valid I.D. (can be a school I.D.), and masks are required. Reservations for free tickets are recommended and may be made at crandelltheatre.org.