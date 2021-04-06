Freelance writer and editor Robin Catalano will be reading "The Sea Is Calm Tonight," a new work created during her time last summer as the writer-in-residence at Herman Melville's Arrowhead in Pittsfield, Mass., at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, via Zoom.
In her book, Catalano returns to her native Rhode Island to explore the secrets and history of its southern coast, as well as aging, family relationships, and her roots.
This talk is part of the Chatham Library's Authors & Artists series. To receive the Zoom link, visit chatham.lib.ny.us or call 518-392-3666.