BKO Chamber Music will present Ron Carbone, viola; Margaret Flanigan, mezzo soprano; and Uel Wade, piano, performing a potpourri of mostly 20th century composers at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14 and 15, in Wade's spacious studio for live audiences, 40 Church St.
Carbone and Wade will perform two 18th century pieces by W.F. Bach, J.S. Bach’s eldest son; part of a Darius Milhaud Suite based on 18th century themes, and Russian composer Paul Juonh's Sonata in C minor.
Carbone and Wade will be joined by Flanigan, who was twice awarded a Uel Wade Music Scholarship prize, to perform “Three Songs” based on Romantic poetry.
In a departure for BKO, Flanigan and Wade will offer a set of dramatic songs from Broadway’s 20th century storehouse, including works by Sondheim, Arlen and Gershwin.
Tickets are $25, free for ages 18 and under. Reservations are urged in order to prepare the space.
Mail checks to Uel Wade, 40 Church St., Chatham, NY 12037. Those who can’t plan ahead may pay at the door. Seating will be conventional. Masks are optional if vaccinated and required if not vaccinated.