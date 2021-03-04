Bend the Knotted Oak Chamber Music is offering three opportunities to attend a concert of French music for violin and piano, performed in a safe space.
The concert will take place at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at the studio at 40 Church St. with social distancing and masks.
Pianist Uel Wade and Violinist Mitsuko Suzuki will perform works by Lili Boulanger, Pauline Viardot, Jacques Ibert, Jean Francaix, Debussy, and Olivier Messiaen.
Because seating is limited, prepaid reservations are required; indicate more than one time choice, if possible. The $25 admission fee can be mailed to Uel Wade, 40 Church St., Chatham, NY 12037.