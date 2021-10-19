BKO Chamber Music will present “Colores Hispanicos,” a one-hour program of live music, on Halloween weekend.
Pianist Uel Wade, violinist Mitsuko Suzuki and cellist Robert Reed will perform music by Turina, Piazzolla, Rodrigo, de Falla, and Cassado in salon concerts at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30 and 31, at the Hunter-Wade Studio, 40 Church St.
Admission is $25, free for ages 18 and under. Everyone must be masked and vaccinated.
Reserve as soon as possible by emailing uel@uelwade.org or calling 518-392-4697. Last-minute people may pay at the door.