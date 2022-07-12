The Climate Smart Communities Task Force will present the inaugural Columbia County Climate Carnival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 182 Hudson Ave. Admission is free.
Learn about composing, get items fixed at the Repair Cafe and visit the free store offering gently-used clothing, kids’ stuff, home goods, and more.
The event also features educational workshops, bicycle recycling, children's programming, live birds of prey and a beekeeper, music, and food.
Information: ClimateCarnival.org.