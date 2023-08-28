<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Chatham, N.Y.: Columbia County Fair celebrates 182 years

The 182nd Columbia County Fair opens at noon Wednesday, Aug. 30, and runs through Monday, Sept. 4. The fairgrounds are located off Route 66.

The fair features 4-H animal competitions, entertainment, midway rides, racing pigs,  a petting zoo, demolition derby, monster tractor pull, and more.

Daily hours are noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Monday. General admission is $13 and includes parking and all entertainment. Children 12 and under are always free.

Special opening day pricing is $5 for ages 19 and older at the gate. Youth Day and Veterans Day is also Wednesday; youth under 18 and active military with ID or in uniform are admitted free that day. 

Special ride passes are available at the ride ticket booth across from the cattle area near the North Gate Entrance.

Visit columbiafair.com for the full fair schedule.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

