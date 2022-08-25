<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Chatham, N.Y.: Contests precede Columbia County Fair opening

The 181st Columbia County Fair opens at noon Wednesday, Aug. 31, and events continue through Monday, Sept. 5. The fairgrounds are located off Route 66. 

Activities prior to the fair opening include the Open Horse Show at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Grounds open at 7 a.m. Senior and junior riders will compete for ribbons, cash and prizes. No dogs will be allowed on the horse show grounds for safety reasons.

Judging in several contests will also take place before the Fair officially begins. Competitions include the Amateur Craft Beer, Wine and Cider Contest, a scarecrow contest, a giant pumpkin contest, and more. 

Fair hours are noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

General admission is $12 and includes parking and all entertainment. Seniors Day and Veterans Day is Wednesday with special pricing for $5 for all patrons. Youth under 18 are admitted free that day until 4 p.m. Children 12 and under are always free.

The full schedule and additional information is available at columbiafair.com.

