The 180th Columbia County Fair is hosting several competitions at the Fairgrounds the weekend before the fair opens.
Local beverage-makers will compete in the Amateur Craft Beer, Wine, and Cider contest at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Cash prizes will be awarded in each individual section and class, and “Best of Show” will be chosen from among the first-place finishers in each class.
The Open Horse Show takes place Sunday, Aug. 29. Competition begins at 8:30 a.m. for Junior and Senior English and Western-style riders from Columbia, Dutchess, Rensselaer, and Berkshire counties. Rain cancels the show.
The Sunflower Contest will be held between 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded for the tallest, largest head, and most flowers on one stalk.
The Columbia County Fair is located off Route 66. The fair opens at noon Wednesday, Sept. 1, and concludes on Monday, Sept. 6.
Daily hours are noon to p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Seniors Day is Wednesday with special pricing for $5 for all patrons. Youth under 18 are admitted for free that day until 4 p.m.
The full Fair schedule and additional information is available at columbiafair.com.