Crandell Theatre is hosting the 13th annual Farm Film Festival virtually on its YouTube channel. Nine juried films focused on farms, farming and farming issues will be available for viewing March 15-21. A panel discussion will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 21, on Zoom.
Screening is open to the public at no charge, but registration is required at tinyurl.com/f3n3ehke to gain access.
The panel discussion will be moderated by Daniel Franck, botanist and director of Science Curriculum at the Core Knowledge Foundation, and panelists include Claudia Kenney of Little Seed Gardens, John Ng of Hudson Valley Fisheries and Troy Weldy of Columbia Land Conservancy.
This year's festival is presented in collaboration with the Chatham Agricultural Partnership and the Columbia Land Conservancy and sponsored by MetzWood Insurance and the Hudson River Bank & Trust Foundation.