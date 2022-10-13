FilmColumbia, Columbia County’s premier annual cultural event, will screen national and international film festival favorites from Oct. 21-30, at Crandell Theatre, 48 Main St.
New films screening at this year’s festival include "Call Jane," "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," "Bones and All," "The Whale," The Son," and "Women Talking." To browse the full schedule, visit crandelltheatre.org.
Online ticket sales for members is open and ticket sales for the general public open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
FilmColumbia will feature special panels and events with filmmakers, a screenwriting workshop, and a children’s international film festival of shorts that is free to the community.
All-Film passes and tickets to FilmColumbia 2022 are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.