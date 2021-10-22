The Friends of the Chatham Public Library’s Author and Artist Series returns with an illustrated talk by Belinda Rathbone, author of "George Rickey: A Life in Balance," at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, on the library lawn.

Rathbone’s book is the first biography of Rickey, the renowned kinetic sculptor who made East Chatham his home base of operation for 40 years.

Before his death in 2002, Rickey created more than 3,000 sculptures, including two important sculptures on the Harriman Campus in Albany, and many major outdoor installations around the globe. 

The talk will be followed by a book signing with copies provided by the Chatham Bookstore.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. In the event of rain, the talk will move online.

This event is free and open to the public. Information: chatham.lib.ny.us.

