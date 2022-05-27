The Friends of the Chatham Public Library will present a talk with writer and historian Hugh Howard about his new book, "Architects of an American Landscape," at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Chatham Middle School Library, next door to the Chatham Public Library.
The book is a dual portrait of Henry Hobson Richardson, the nation's first world-renowned architect, and landscape designer Frederick Law Olmsted.
This program is presented as part of the Friends of the Chatham Public Library’s ongoing Author and Artist Series. Books will be for sale at the event in partnership with the Chatham Bookstore.
Advance registration is requested but not required at bit.ly/CPL_060422.