Equine Advocates' 25th birthday bash will feature a benefit concert by Max Weinberg, drummer for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at PS21, a 300-seat open air pavilion theater located at 2980 Route 66.
In his show, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, Weinberg invites the audience to create the set list from a choice of more than 300 rock and roll songs.
Sponsors and VIP ticket holders will be invited to attend an exclusive pre-concert cocktail party at the sanctuary where Weinberg will be the special guest.
This event will also be a fundraiser to help support Equine Advocates’ rescue, sanctuary and humane education programs.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit equineadvocates.org.