STRIDE Adaptive Sports and the American Infidels VMC raised over $12,000 during a recent fundraiser to benefit Capital Region veterans with disabilities in the STRIDE Wounded Warrior Program.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, charity riders met at Chatham High School and completed the “Ride 4 STRIDE” motorcycle ride that ended with a brewfest at S&S Farm Brewery in Nassau.
The riders were joined by STRIDE athletes with disabilities, volunteer instructors, and supporters from the general public for an after party that included live music, drinks, food trucks, free ice cream from Stewart’s Shops, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle.
Proceeds from the event will help fund STRIDE’s adaptive sport and recreation programs for over 100 local combat-injured veterans.
Questions about STRIDE’s Wounded Warrior Program, and other adaptive sports programs for individuals with disabilities, can be directed to Megan Evans, program director, at 518-598-1279 or mevans@stride.org.
Information on sponsorship opportunities can be obtained from Patrick Hayslett, development director, at 518-598-1279 or phayslett@stride.org.