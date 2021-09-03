The American Infidels VMC presented STRIDE Adaptive Sports Founder and CEO Mary Ellen Whitney with an $8,000 check to support STRIDE’s Wounded Warrior Program. The funds were raised during the "Ride 4 STRIDE" charity motorcycle ride on Aug. 21. When combined with fundraising from the STRIDE Brewfest at S&S Farm Brewery in Nassau, N.Y., a total of over $12,000 was raised.