A motorcycle ride and Brewfest benefiting STRIDE Adaptive Sports' veterans and athletes with disabilities will take place Saturday, Aug. 21. Pictured are musicians from STRIDE's inaugural Brewfest in 2018. 

 Photo provided by STRIDE Adaptive Sports

A group of veteran motorcyclists who ride for charity will gather on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Chatham High School parking lot. Registration begins at 10 a.m. 

At 11:30 a.m., kickstands will go up as the American Infidels VMC and other local riders take to the road to raise money for veterans with disabilities at STRIDE Adaptive Sports.

The riders will travel to S&S Farm Brewery in Nassau for the STRIDE Brewfest, a family-friendly event beginning at 1 p.m. with food, live music and a charity raffle.

Brewfest is open to the public. Attendance is free and requires no registration. The brewery will donate 10 percent of beer sales to STRIDE's athletes and Wounded Warriors.

To participate in the ride, preregistration is required with tickets at $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Information is available at stride.org/r4s.

