The Uel Wade Music Scholarship, now in its 26th year, awarded $11,000 between two young musicians following a finals competition held May 22.
First-prize of $6,000 was awarded to oboist Anna Ryu, a senior at Shaker High School in Latham. Her varied program included the first movement of the Mozart Concerto in C, the first of Three Romances by Schumann, and the third movement of the Sonata in D by Saint-Saens.
A second prize of $5,000 was awarded to Eujeong Choi, a 14-year-old cellist and ninth-grader at Niskayuna High School. She played the fourth movement of the Concerto in E minor by Elgar.
Each of the five finalists played their 15 minutes of classical literature before three judges: Ronald Carbone, viola; Mitsuko Suzuki, violin; and Eric Latini, trumpet.