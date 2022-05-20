Chatham Central School District voters, on May 17, approved the 2022-23 school budget, approved the Capital Reserve Fund proposition, and elected Muriel Faxon, Fred Hutchinson, Beth Hover, and Marianne Pierro to the Board of Education.
The Chatham Central School District 2022-23 budget passed with 338 votes in favor and 153 votes against.
The Capital Reserve Fund passed 354 to 136.
Faxon received 366 votes for a three-year term beginning July 1.
Hutchinson received 333 votes for a three-year term beginning July 1. He started May 18 to fill the unexpired term left vacant by the resignation of Craig Simmons.
Hover received 322 votes for a two-year term beginning July 1.
Pierro received 288 votes for a one-year term that started May 18 to fill the unexpired term left vacant by the resignation of Destiny Hallenbeck.