Chatham Central School District voters, on May 17, approved the 2022-23 school budget, approved the Capital Reserve Fund proposition, and elected Muriel Faxon, Fred Hutchinson, Beth Hover, and Marianne Pierro to the Board of Education.

The Chatham Central School District 2022-23 budget passed with 338 votes in favor and 153 votes against.

The Capital Reserve Fund passed 354 to 136.

Faxon received 366 votes for a three-year term beginning July 1. 

Hutchinson received 333 votes for a three-year term beginning July 1. He started May 18 to fill the unexpired term left vacant by the resignation of Craig Simmons.

Hover received 322 votes for a two-year term beginning July 1.

Pierro received 288 votes for a one-year term that started May 18 to fill the unexpired term left vacant by the resignation of Destiny Hallenbeck.

