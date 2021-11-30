The winning films and a selection of other submissions to the Bridging Divides, Healing Communities Youth Film Challenge will be screened at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Crandell Theatre, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon’s Rock, Great Barrington, Mass. The screenings will be followed by a panel discussion and question and answer session.
The short films highlight divisions and inequities in society, and how young people ages 14 to 24 are tackling these challenges in their families, schools and communities. The challenge was led by the Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative and the Civic Life Project, with funding from Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.
Yonah Sadeh, a student at Bard College at Simon’s Rock from Falls Village, Conn., received first place and $2,000 for his film on affordable housing, “In Our Backyard”; Tommy Tranfaglia, a student at Endicott College from Lenox, Mass., was awarded the $1,000 second place prize for his film on learning and attention disabilities, “Misunderstood”; and Danny Wilkinson, a student at Mount Everett Regional High School from Sheffield, Mass., earned $500 and third place for his film about body image and self-esteem, “Self image.”
Honorable mentions went to Rachael Bentz of Arts in Recovery for Youth from Pittsfield, Mass., for “The Story of Indigo Phoenix”; Anna Coon, a student at the University of Miami from Sharon, Conn., for “Hidden Insecurities”; Samantha Hoffman, a student at Chatham High School from East Chatham, N.Y., for “He/She/They”; and Madison Long, a student at Housatonic Valley Regional High School from Canaan, Conn., for “Under Pressure.”
Also screening will be one of the semi-finalist films, "The Black Legacy Project."
Seating is limited and RSVP is required at crandelltheatre.org/tickets or simons-rock.edu/events. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and wear masks.