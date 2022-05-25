The Columbia County Youth Theatre is accepting applications for its 10th annual Summer Musical Theatre Workshop. Classes meet at the Chatham Fairgrounds and performances take place on the Chatham High School stage.
Participants are divided into classes based on age and level of experience. Funshop is an individualized program for children ages 6 to 9. Classes 1 to 3 serve young people ages 9 to 18 and features musicals such as "Jungle Book," "Guys and Dolls" and "Shrek."
For more information, visit ccyt.org or contact program director Edgar Acevedo at 518-821-2136 or edgar@ccyt.org.