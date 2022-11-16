<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Chatham, N.Y.: Interfaith council plans Thanksgiving service

The Chatham Area Interfaith Council will hold this year’s interfaith Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at St. James Catholic Church, corner of Routes 66 and 203. This year's theme is “United in Love and Gratitude.”

Participants include members of the Chatham Synagogue, Quakers, buddhists from the Tendai Buddhist Institute, muslims from Islamic community, Roman Catholics, and representatives from several Protestant denominations bringing songs, prayers and readings.

Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Chatham and Ghent food pantries.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

