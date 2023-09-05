<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Chatham, N.Y.: Library offering movement programs

The Chatham Public Library is offering new mindfulness and movement programs this fall, free of charge to members of the public.

Meditation Mondays begin in October. The group will learn and practice various meditation techniques.

Chair yoga, taught by Kathy Schneider, resumes at 4 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Sept. 19, via Zoom. 

Gentle Yoga, a beginner level yoga flow class on a mat, is offered at noon Wednesdays in the library. Participants should have the ability to get down and up off the floor easily.

QiGong classes for adults of all abilities will be led by Curt Anthon at noon Thursdays. All QiGong exercises are performed standing up.

The new Library Walking Club will meet at various locations throughout the local region to take advantage of the fall weather and numerous hiking trails. The first meeting will convene at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, for a walk at Borden’s Pond Trail. The club will be guided by the book "Do Walk" by Libby DeLana, a New Englander who has walked daily since 2011.

To learn more or to register for these programs, email merka@chatham.k12.ny.us or call the library at 518-392-3666.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

