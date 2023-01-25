<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Chatham, N.Y.: School District Capital Project information session

The Chatham Central School District will host a public information session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in the Chatham High School library to provide residents with information about the District's proposed Capital Improvement Project.

School officials will provide an overview of the project and its tax impact, followed by a question and answer session and an opportunity for residents to take a brief guided tour of areas in the high school that would benefit from the proposed renovations.

The presentation can also be viewed live via Zoom at tinyurl.com/5fyy2983. The livestream will provide passive viewing only, viewers will not be able to comment or ask questions.

District residents will decide on the project during a vote from 9 a.m. to  9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the Mary E. Dardess Elementary School gym.

Visit chathamcentralschools.com for more information.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

