Bike-On and the Spinal Cord Injury Support Group of Berkshire County are hosting a "try and ride" from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Farnum's Crossing on the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail.
Bike-On will demonstrate an assortment of adaptive equipment including a Freedom Trax, a variety of on/off-road handcycles, recumbents, and more. Demos will be available to try and ride for half-hour increments assigned before the event or on a first-come, first-serve basis the day of the event.
To learn more or to join the event, email events@bike-on.com or call 401-615-0339.