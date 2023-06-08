<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cheshire: Flag Day ceremony includes flag burning

The public is invited to the town's third annual Flag Day ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Cheshire Elementary School circle.

Worn, torn, faded, or unserviceable American flags will be burned during the ceremony by the Adams American Legion Post 160.

The folding of the American flag will be demonstrated as students read the meaning of each fold.

Cheshire residents with worn, torn, faded, or unserviceable American flags can bring their flags to the Council on Aging, 119 School St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays before the day of the ceremony.

Information: 413-743-3356.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all