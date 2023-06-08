Cheshire: Flag Day ceremony includes flag burning

The public is invited to the town's third annual Flag Day ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Cheshire Elementary School circle.
Worn, torn, faded, or unserviceable American flags will be burned during the ceremony by the Adams American Legion Post 160.
The folding of the American flag will be demonstrated as students read the meaning of each fold.
Cheshire residents with worn, torn, faded, or unserviceable American flags can bring their flags to the Council on Aging, 119 School St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays before the day of the ceremony.
Information: 413-743-3356.