The Cheshire Fire Department will be hosting its 30th annual Cruz Nite and fireworks show from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on the grounds of the former Cheshire Elementary School, 191 Church St.
The event will feature music from the 50s, 60s and beyond, a display of custom and antique cars and street rods by the Berkshire County Nite-Cruzers, food and ice cream, a bouncy bounce, face painting, a rock wall, cornhole tournament, two bicycle raffles, and a 50/50 raffle.
Shut Up and Dance will take the stage at 7 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Donations to help defray the cost of the fireworks can be dropped off at the Cheshire Fire and Police departments.