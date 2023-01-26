Cheshire: Residents mailed annual census

The 2023 annual census has been mailed to residents.
The census is mandated by Massachusetts General Law and is valuable to have a current and correct residential count. The population count is important to the town to apply for state and federal aid and grants. The count is also valuable to Hoosac Valley Regional and Northern Berkshire Vocational school districts.
Residents are asked to review, make corrections if necessary, sign, and return the census to the town clerk’s office in the provided envelope. All who reside at the address who are not listed on the form should be added with all pertinent information; this would include dependent children.
This form cannot be used to register to vote or change party enrollment.
Census form returns can be mailed through the post office or put in the drop-box at the Church Street entrance to Town Hall.
Any resident who does not receive a form or has questions concerning the form should call the town clerk at 413-743-1690, ext. 22, or email townclerk@cheshire-ma.gov.