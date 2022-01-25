The 2022 annual town census has been mailed to residents. The census is mandated by Massachusetts General Law.
The population count is important to the town to apply for state and federal aid and grants. The count is also valuable to Hoosac Valley Regional and Northern Berkshire Vocational school districts.
Residents are asked to review, make necessary corrections, sign, and return the census to the town clerk's office.
All who reside at the address, including dependent children, who are not listed on the form must be added with all pertinent information.
The form cannot be used to register to vote or to change party enrollment.
The forms can be mailed in the provided envelope or put in the drop-box at the Church Street entrance to Town Hall.
Any resident who does not receive a form should call the town clerk at 413-743-1690, ext. 22, or email townclerk@cheshire-ma.gov.