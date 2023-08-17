The Northern Berkshire Beekeepers Association will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Council on Aging, 119 School St.
Jeanne Davis, Michelle Tyska and Tony Pisano will demonstrate how to test the moisture in honey by using a fractometer. Members are welcome to bring honey samples to be tested free of charge.
Officer nominations for the upcoming year for president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer are open. Voting and the annual honey tasting competition will take place during the end-of-year banquet on Oct. 21.