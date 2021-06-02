The Cheshire Council on Aging, in collaboration with the Adams American Legion Post 160, will hold a formal military-authorized flag ceremony for the disposing of worn, torn, faded, and unserviceable American flags at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at the former Cheshire Elementary School bus circle.
This event is child-friendly and the general public is encouraged to attend. The date has been changed from the previously announced date.
Flags may be left at the Council on Aging at 119 School St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday up to the week of the event.