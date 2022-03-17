Cheshire United Methodist Church will serve a beef stew dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, in the fellowship hall, 197 Church St. Takeout is also available.
The meal includes a biscuit, beverage and pistachio dream dessert.
Dinner costs $14 for adults, $5 for children. Ten percent of the proceeds benefits the United Methodist Committee on Relief to go to Ukraine. Administrative costs are absorbed by the church.
All are welcome. Reservations are required by calling Jeanne at 413-663-3630 by 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24; leave a name, phone number, the number of adult and/or child dinners, and specify if the order is for takeout.