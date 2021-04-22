The Council on Aging, in collaboration with the Adams American Legion Post 160, are offering the Cheshire community a formal ceremony for the disposal of old unserviceable American flags at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, Flag Day.
The ceremony, to which the public is invited regardless of age, will take place at the bus circle at the former Cheshire Elementary School.
Worn, torn, faded, or otherwise unserviceable flags can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday up to the day before the event, at the COA, 119 School St., where they will be stored in a respectful manner until the ceremony.
Information: 413-743-9719.