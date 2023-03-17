Cheshire: Community tag sale registration open

The Cheshire Community Association is registering vendors for the Cheshire Community Tag Sale & Bazaar scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the former Cheshire Elementary School cafeteria, 191 Church St.
The event is open to individuals as well as local craftspersons, artisans, bakers, and honey makers. The $5 fee includes a 6- or 8-foot display table and two folding chairs. Additional tables are available for $5 each.
A map of registered off-site tag sales will be available beginning at 9 a.m. May 6 at the school.
All proceeds benefit the Cheshire Community Association's events, such as the town cleanup day and the Summer Music Festival.
To participate as a seller, call Jenny at 413-841-0844 or email jlgadbois@icloud.com.
The deadline for sellers to register is April 30. A registration form can be found on the town website at cheshire-ma.gov or tinyurl.com/yc6drtcn.