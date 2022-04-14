Cheshire United Methodist Church will be serving a pork dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the fellowship hall at 197 Church St. Takeout meals are also available.
The menu includes baked pork chops, rice, carrots, applesauce, biscuits, and red velvet cake.
Cost is $14, $5 for children. A portion of the proceeds will benefit a scholarship to a local student graduating from Hoosac Valley Regional High School.
Dinners must be reserved by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 21, by calling Jeanne at 413-663-3630; leave a name, phone number, the number of adult and/or child dinners, and specify if the order is for takeout.
All are welcome.