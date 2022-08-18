Cheshire Summer Stage will present the final concerts of the season from 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 21 and 28, on an open air stage overlooking Cheshire Lake at the Farnams Road Causeway off Route 8. Bring chairs and blankets.
The City Singers from New York City will perform a variety of bluegrass, traditional and contemporary folk songs in harmony on Aug. 21.
Cosmos, a Berkshire-based band playing reenactments of '70s pop and rock classics, will close the season on Aug. 28.
The free series is presented by Cheshire Cultural Center. For more information, email info@cheshireculturalcenter.org or visit cheshireculturalcenter.org or the Cheshire Cultural Center's Facebook page.