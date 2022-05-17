Cheshire United Methodist Church will be serving a chicken dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, in the fellowship hall at 197 Church St. Takeout meals are available.
The menu includes lemon parmesan chicken, buttered noodles, peas and carrots, biscuits, and eclair cake.
The cost is $14, $5 for children. A portion of the proceeds will benefit a fund for Zowie Martin-Levesque, the McCann Technical High School student injured during a fire at the school.
Dinners must be reserved by calling Jeanne at 413-663-3630 by 5 p.m. Friday, May 20; leave a name, phone number, the number of adult and/or child dinners needed, and specify if the order is for takeout.