Cheshire: Historian offers look inside digital archive

The Council on Aging is sponsoring the 16th annual history presentation by Barry Emery, town historian, at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Senior Center, 119 School St.
Emery's slide show will offer a look inside Cheshire's digital archive and preview Emery's eighth book about the town's history.
Emery has scanned over 20,000 photographs and documents to help preserve items of the town's history. The collection ranges from items of the mid-1700s up through the turn of the 20th century.
Copies of the archive have been given to the Cheshire Historical Commission, the Cheshire Library and the Berkshire Athenaeum.
The free program will last approximately 45 minutes.