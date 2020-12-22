Sydni Jamros, daughter of Joe and Dawn Jamros of Adams and a senior at Hoosac Valley High School, was awarded the Superintendent's Award for Academic Excellence during a meeting of the School Committee on Monday, Dec. 7.
Jamros currently holds the highest grade point average at Hoosac Valley. She has been a member of the HVHS girls' varsity soccer team for five years and was voted co-captain for 2020-21. She is senior captain of the Nordic ski team and a member and treasurer of the National Honor Society.
Jamros has been a past member of the Student Athletic Leadership Council, participated in Peer Mentoring and the Leo Club, and has served as a youth soccer referee.
In the community, her volunteer activities have included the Polish picnic, raking leaves for community members, post-storm trail cleanup at Notchview Reservation in Windsor, stuffing backpacks for schoolchildren, and writing letters to the elderly during the pandemic.
Commending Jamros, Hoosac Valley teacher Elizabeth Reeves stated, "She is extremely involved in school committees and clubs, community service, athletics, and even has a part-time job. She makes the grades and gives back to her community at the same time. A true leader."