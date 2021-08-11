All temporary cumulative school records for students who graduated from Hoosac Valley High School, 125 Savoy Road, with the Class of 2014, will be destroyed after Friday, Sept. 24.
High school official transcripts are maintained for 60 years following graduation.
Students interested in retrieving their records before they are destroyed are asked to contact the Main Office at 413-743-5200 or the Guidance Office at 413-743-5200, ext. 5006, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. prior to Sept. 24 to make arrangements.
Also, Hoosac Valley Regional School District will be destroying the records of students who received special education services and withdrew, graduated, transferred, or were released from services during the 2013-2014 school year. All records will be destroyed after Friday, Sept. 24. For more information or to schedule an appointment to obtain these files, call 413-743-2939, ext. 1107.