CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley Middle and High School has announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
High honors is awarded to those students who achieve an average of 90-100 for the quarter, and honors is awarded to those students who achieve an average of 85-89.9.
High Honors
Grade 12: Nicholas Alibozek, Aiden Astorino, Felicia Braica, Annabelle Canales, Shaylynn Cantoni-Spencer, Esther Chilson, Corben Craig, Zachary Hubbard, Abigail Hugger, Jessica Isbell, Sydni Jamros, Sharaya Keele, Lana Kingsley, Kylee Legg, Madison Puppolo, Jacob Richardson, Ambika Sharma, Jacob Soule, Alexander Strauser, Emma Thurston, Maia Trudeau, Kristen Wilczak.
Grade 11: Olivia Abbott, Abby Bird, Lillian Boudreau, Aaron Bush, Karyssa Charon, Bryanna Costine, Ashlee Davis, Christopher Fortier, Alyssa Garabedian, Chelsea Krutiak, Brodie Lanoue, Jacob Lapinski, Justin Levesque, Abigael McAllister, Averie McGrath, Carson Meczywor, Zachary Morin, Natalie Pompi, Jennifer Prokopowicz, Alena Rehill, Sydney Roberts, Frankie Scialabba, Rosemary Ziarnik.
Grade 10: Gabrielle Billetz, Kadan Burdick, Ian Cappiello, Alyson Civello, Jolyn Davis, Megan Dubreuil, Owen Dubreuil, Mia Francesconi, Abigail Gutekunst, Tia Kareh, Samantha Loholdt, Alexis Malloy, Antonio Millard, Zoe Parrott, Zack Sawyer, Kathryn Scholz, Matthew Szabo, Anelia Ziaja.
Grade 9: Austin Alfonso, Gabe Bishop, Dana Brassard, Elliotte Farrington, Taylor Garabedian, Madalyn Lamour, Jaimie Langnickel, Mallory Mazzeo, Joseph McGovern, Nicholas Pompi, Talia Rehill, David Scholz, Olivia Scholz.
Grade 8: Michael Briggs, Kylie Cannava, Maryn Cappiello, Corey Charron, William Hakes, Kaylan Hernandez-Morris, Trinity Houle, Kimberly Mach, Vienna Mahar, Molly McLear, Paige Meyette, Sophie Reid, Brody Rhinemiller, Lucas Rylander, Lily Speed, Haley Utter.
Honors
Grade 12: Rylie Bishop, Gabriel Church, Emily Godfrey, Erica Langnickel, Lucas Levesque.
Grade 11: Jeremy Andrews, Joseph Bentz, Hannah Brassard, John Liebenow, Jacob Mucci, Tyler Norcross, Leona Olver, Matthew Tassone, Nicholas Walsh, Joshua Weslowski.
Grade 10: Abigail Ferris, Trinity Greer, Shinji Howcroft, Chloe King, Michael Prendergast, Evan Scarpitto, Logan Terrien.
Grade 9: Andrew Dupee, Frank Field, Morgan Foisy, Jazmin Gregory, Keiara Harris-Miller, Jason Isbell, Haley McNeice, Wesley Thayer, Hannah Walsh, Mikayla Witto.
Grade 8: Cambria Church, Gabriel Gutekunst, Griffen Lancia, Makenna Lancia, Ashlyn Lesure, Nathan Luczynski, Dakota Marko, Cameron McGinnis, Emma Meczywor, Nora Moser, Lilly Neep, Kevin Poette, Braedan Pringle, Eric Rougeau, Joseph Rourke, Brady Sagendorph, Julia Sawyer, Rachel Scarpitto, Amiracle Sobel, Amber Turoczy, Haley Wood.