Cheshire: Hoosac Valley students earn Adams Scholarship

Hoosac Valley High School has named the Class of 2023 recipients of the John and Abigail Adams four-year scholarship.
The recipients include Violet Adelt, Gabrielle Billetz, Ian Cappiello, Alyson Civello, Mia Francesconi, Danielle Glasier, Tia Kareh, Chloe King, Samantha Loholdt, Zack Sawyer, Kathryn Scholz, Matthew Szabo.
The scholarship is based on the student's high academic achievement on the MCAS exams and is awarded upon acceptance to a participating Massachusetts state college or university.
The exact amount of the scholarship will depend on the institution in which each student enrolls.